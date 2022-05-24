Stacks Market Capitalization Tops $774.02 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $774.02 million and approximately $55.72 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $9,051.02 or 0.30681367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00504051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.66 or 1.44273165 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,852,004 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

