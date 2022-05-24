Sonic Fund II L.P. Increases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sonic Fund II L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Genworth Financial comprises 4.3% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Genworth Financial worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 164,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

