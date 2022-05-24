Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.79 Per Share

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.7872 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE SQM opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $5,288,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
