SnowGem (XSG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00091708 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

