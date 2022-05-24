Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.
In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.
