SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.59

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.59 and last traded at $119.69, with a volume of 10759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.67.
SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60.
In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.