SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.59

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.59 and last traded at $119.69, with a volume of 10759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.67.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

