Silverback Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $17,051,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $15,547,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $14,794,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $12,920,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the third quarter worth about $12,538,000.

Shares of ARTEU stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

