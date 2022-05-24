Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after buying an additional 423,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after buying an additional 389,849 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Signature Bank by 63,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,577,000 after buying an additional 254,884 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.88. The company had a trading volume of 715,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.92.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

