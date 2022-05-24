Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.43 Million

Signata (SATA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $9,350.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signata Profile

Signata (SATA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

