ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Yarra Square Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Yarra Square Partners LP cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 5.5% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.31.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $10.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $504.96 and a 200 day moving average of $565.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

