Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 1.61.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

