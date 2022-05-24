Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.
NYSE:SRE traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. 59,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
