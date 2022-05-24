Secret Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.83 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $322.98 million and $12.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00006764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00208485 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001308 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00330190 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.