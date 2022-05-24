Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 191,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

