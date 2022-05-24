Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 175,641 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Semtech were worth $96,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.55.

SMTC stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

