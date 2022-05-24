Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NVR were worth $106,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in NVR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.3% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,211.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,470.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,029.37. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

