Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of Clorox worth $99,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $141.21.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

