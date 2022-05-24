Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 8,505 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $78,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $331.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.63 and a 200-day moving average of $475.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

