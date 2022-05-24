Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 681 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.68% of Valmont Industries worth $89,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 51,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock worth $6,396,708. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

