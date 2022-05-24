Schroder Investment Management Group Has $75.39 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $75,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $146.53 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,043 shares of company stock worth $45,057,964. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

