Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.33% of Ashland Global worth $81,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

