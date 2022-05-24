Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,304 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.96% of Dolby Laboratories worth $92,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.