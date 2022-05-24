Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 279,544 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,544 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $85,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

