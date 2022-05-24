Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 237,470 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,291,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genpact were worth $68,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Genpact Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.