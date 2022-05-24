Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.57% of Black Knight worth $72,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Black Knight (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.