Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.29% of Encompass Health worth $83,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,679,000 after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,733,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $87.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

