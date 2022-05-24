Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.66

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.66 and last traded at C$24.86, with a volume of 597114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.13.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.56.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.