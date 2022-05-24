Safe-T Group (SFET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Safe-T Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SFET traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,431. Safe-T Group has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Dawson James assumed coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

