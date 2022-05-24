Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$31.00 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$29.38 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.61.

Russel Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

