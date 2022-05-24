Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Lowered to $500.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $557.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

NYSE ROP opened at $423.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.94 and a 200-day moving average of $459.80. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $402.05 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

