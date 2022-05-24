Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,135 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $83,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 709,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $170,858,000 after buying an additional 129,190 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.00. 3,053,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,860. The company has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

