Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,131 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $134,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 58.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

MLM stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.41. The company had a trading volume of 319,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,655. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.73 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.34 and a 200 day moving average of $389.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

