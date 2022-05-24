Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 46,068 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $90,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.92. The stock had a trading volume of 522,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,262. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

