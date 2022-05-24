Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $79.70 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.10% of New Relic worth $79,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

New Relic stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.13. 1,188,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,272.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.