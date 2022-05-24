Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $215.76 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $8.53 on Monday, hitting $207.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,297. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $394.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

