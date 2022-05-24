Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $176.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $47.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,233.33. 1,570,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,113. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,537.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,708.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,127.46 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

