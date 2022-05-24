Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $104.98 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $104,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,425,000 after acquiring an additional 142,366 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $492.08. 2,227,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,823,765. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.