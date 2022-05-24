Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,319 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $189.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,725,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,854. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.