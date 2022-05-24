Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 432,412 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432,412 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Medtronic worth $156,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.26. 4,134,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

