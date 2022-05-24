Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $116,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.48. 60,428,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,484,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

