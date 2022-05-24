Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352,314 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for about 1.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $305,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,987,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,379,420. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $527,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.