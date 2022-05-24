Rivulet Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Rivulet Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655,288 shares during the quarter. EVERTEC makes up about 0.4% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of EVERTEC worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 333,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

