Rivulet Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Rivulet Capital LLC cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,985,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,232,250 shares during the period. Sealed Air accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $133,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after purchasing an additional 473,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 190,639 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of SEE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

