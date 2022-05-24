Rivulet Capital LLC Has $208 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rivulet Capital LLC lessened its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,280,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224,050 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises 9.7% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $207,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 366,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,498,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after buying an additional 1,034,089 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after buying an additional 225,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,895. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

