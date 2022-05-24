Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after acquiring an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.