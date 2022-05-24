Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Workhorse Group and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Lightning eMotors 1 0 4 0 2.60

Workhorse Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 113.77%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Workhorse Group.

Risk and Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group N/A -174.41% -99.07% Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 324.67 -$401.35 million ($2.40) -1.15 Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 13.26 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.80

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Workhorse Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. It also provides Metron, an air delivery application that tracks the performance of various the vehicles deployed. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

