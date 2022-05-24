ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. 348,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ReneSola by 2,433.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

