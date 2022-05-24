Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LCI Industries (LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

5/11/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $150.00.

5/11/2022 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $155.00.

5/5/2022 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

4/13/2022 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – LCI Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LCII traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 210,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,747. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.32 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

