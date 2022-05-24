Realio Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,785.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (RIO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $267,323.14 and approximately $81,785.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $17,883.81 or 0.61940196 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00511425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00033595 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.07 or 1.54682702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.