RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $486,879,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $8.53 on Monday, reaching $207.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,158,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,297. The firm has a market cap of $394.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

